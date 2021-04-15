More than 90 percent of Notre Dame undergraduate and professional students vaccinated

Student Caroline Ashworth after receiving her first injection of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the Notre Dame student, faculty and staff vaccine clinic in the Compton Family Ice Arena auxiliary rink. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

More than 90 percent of the University of Notre Dame’s undergraduate and professional school students have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or received the first of the two-dose vaccination sequence, University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced today.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to state and county health officials, our dedicated staff, health professionals from the local community, roughly 400 volunteers and, above all, our students for a successful vaccination effort,” Father Jenkins said. “These high levels of vaccination will make our students, our campus and our community safer.”

Most students were vaccinated over the past week at a clinic at the University’s Compton Family Ice Arena. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the arena from April 29 to May 6.

The high percentage of students with at least one dose of a vaccine will make it possible for the University to relax some of the campus health protocols beginning next week, including allowing expanded visitation in residence hall lounges and dispensing with face masks outdoors for gatherings of fewer than 25 people.