Lilly Endowment grant will benefit Notre Dame students

Main Building. Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame.

As part of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s three-phase Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities initiative, the University of Notre Dame has received a planning grant to research and identify mission-aligned areas of potential high impact. Charting the Future aims to help Indiana’s 38 higher education institutions further develop strategies to strengthen their effectiveness and sustainability.

Through the initiative, Lilly Endowment is making available grants totaling $108.2 million to help Indiana colleges and universities address their key challenges and take advantage of promising opportunities to enhance their relevance and sustainability.

In the first phase of the initiative, Lilly Endowment made planning grants totaling $6.2 million to the state’s eligible two- and four-year colleges and universities. Each grant was based on the student enrollment of the college or university. Notre Dame received a planning grant of $250,000.

“The comprehensive effort by Lilly Endowment to have an impact on higher education in the state of Indiana is remarkable,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “We are extremely grateful for the support from and partnership with Lilly Endowment. We look forward to the positive results this grant and future awards will have on our students and the thousands of college students throughout Indiana.”

Through the second phase, Lilly Endowment is offering colleges and universities the opportunity to apply for implementation grants of $1 million, $2.5 million or $5 million. The amounts per institution will again be based on student enrollment. Implementation grants will be awarded in late 2020.

For the third phase, Lilly Endowment has allocated up to $40 million to be awarded on an invitational basis for large-scale proposals that seek to address compelling challenges or opportunities that would require funding in excess of the amounts institutions can receive through Phase 2 implementation grants. Institutions with the most compelling concept papers will be invited to submit proposals for up to $10 million. From these proposals, Lilly Endowment will select those that will be awarded funding in late 2020.