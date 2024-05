In October, it was announced that Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., would step down from his role as the 17th president of the University of Notre Dame. He has shaped and grown the University and its impact over the past 19 years in research, global engagement, and by attracting super faculty and the highest caliber students, just to name a few.

In this special episode of Notre Dame Stories, Father Jenkins reflects on his tenure with host Jenna Liberto.

Watch the podcast