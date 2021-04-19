Juniors Andrew Burke, Andrew Langford named 2021 Goldwater Scholars

University of Notre Dame juniors Andrew Burke and Andrew Langford have been named Goldwater Scholars for the 2021-22 academic year.

Andrew Burke

Burke, of Stewartsville, New Jersey, is a mathematics honors major with a concentration in computing. He is a Glynn Family Honors Scholar.

Langford, of Avon, Indiana, is a physics honors major with concentrations in applied physics, astrophysics and advanced physics. He is a Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE) Sorin Scholar.

Named for former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, the Goldwater Scholarship encourages outstanding sophomores and juniors to pursue careers in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences and/or engineering. It covers tuition, fees, books and room and board up to $7,500 per year for one or two years.

“I was elated to receive the news and share it with my research advisers and family. I felt a great sense of appreciation for the support and mentorship I have received to get to this point,” Langford said.

In applying for the scholarship, Burke and Langford worked closely with Jenny Smith and Dan Gezelter. Smith is the undergraduate research adviser for CUSE. Gezelter is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry and associate dean for undergraduate studies in the College of Science, and the campus representative for the Goldwater Scholarship.

“These students represent the best of Notre Dame. The College of Science is immensely proud that their academic and research accomplishments have been recognized with this award,” Gezelter said.

Andrew Langford

Burke said he is thankful to the professors in the mathematics department, especially Emeritus Professor Francis Connolly, who helped him apply. Burke plans to seek a doctoral degree in mathematics after graduating from Notre Dame.

Langford also plans to enroll in a doctoral program after graduation. He would like to study the dynamics of multibody gravitational environments, and is interested in applying dynamical systems theory to spacecraft trajectory design and exoplanet detection techniques.

“Another successful year with multiple Goldwater recipients is a testament not only to these students’ outstanding talent and work ethic, but also to the strength of the STEM programs at Notre Dame that prepare students to reach exceptionally high achievements,” said Smith.

For more information on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.

