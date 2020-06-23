IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld name Notre Dame to 2020 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Tulips with Golden Dome in the background. Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame.

Recognized for the eighth year in a row, the University of Notre Dame ranks 15th among large organizations in the IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2020 Best Places to Work in IT. Notre Dame is one of 100 top organizations that challenges its IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

Organizations will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com along with results from the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

“We are honored to receive this noteworthy recognition, and I am very proud of the quality of IT services and support our teams provide to campus, especially during these challenging times,” said John Gohsman, vice president for information technology and chief information officer. “At Notre Dame, the people make the place. The University is committed to creating a work environment that attracts and retains exceptionally talented individuals to our department who can help shape IT services to meet campus needs today and in the future.”

Technology-based services continue to be key components that help Notre Dame deliver an unsurpassed undergraduate education, outstanding research and operational excellence.

The vision of the OIT is to enhance and sustain service excellence in five key areas: teaching and learning, research and scholarship, campus life, University operations and support for Notre Dame’s Catholic mission. The OIT works collaboratively with other campus IT staff members to provide first-class customer service to the campus community by delivering value, driving innovation and developing staff.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, vice president of audience development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

Contact: Lenette Votava, internal marketing and communications, Office of Information Technologies, lvotava@nd.edu