Notre Dame observes Hispanic Heritage Month with events around campus

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States in recognition of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements in the United States. The University of Notre Dame is marking the month with several events. Read more here.

Merit-based leadership scholars program works to support and empower Latino communities

Since 2016, the Institute for Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame has been supporting students through its one-of-a-kind Latino Studies Scholars Program. The merit-based leadership scholarship for undergraduate students is designed to attract and shape key leaders working to support and empower Latino communities. Read more here.

ACE program prepares educators for next generation of linguistically diverse students

As a mentor with the Latino Enrollment Institute, part of the Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) at the University of Notre Dame, Christine Tax works with school principals to implement marketing and recruitment efforts aimed at boosting Latino enrollment in Catholic schools across the U.S. In doing so, she regularly promotes ACE’s ENL (English as a new language) Hernandez Fellows program, a graduate-level program that prepares Catholic educators to better serve non-English speakers across all grades and content areas. Read more here.