Notre Dame observes Hispanic Heritage Month with events around campus

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States in recognition of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements in the United States. The University of Notre Dame is marking the month with several events.
The schedule is as follows. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
- SomosND: Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Fiesta, 12 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15), Bond Hall Quad
- Lecture by Luis R. Fraga, professor of political science and director of the Institute for Latino Studies: Latinos and the Reshaping of American Politics, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15), Bond Hall Room 104
- Public Lecture by California State Senator Monique Limón, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16), Hesburgh Center Auditorium
- A conversation with Notre Dame Board of Trustee member Dorene C. Dominguez and Luis R. Fraga: Transformative Latina Lecture, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 19, Bond Hall Room 104
- Internationally renowned sculptor and installation artist Jaume Plensa will discuss his practice and many of his most iconic endeavors: An Evening with Jaume Plensa, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 21, Annenberg Auditorium, Snite Museum of Art
- Virtual discussion: Success Stories of Hispanic Alumni, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 22
- Lecture by Michael E. Lee, professor of theology and director of the Francis & Ann Curran Center for American Catholic Studies at Fordham University, and Natalia Imperatori-Lee, professor and chair of religious studies at Manhattan College: "Divining the Future: New Wells for Latinx Theology", 5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 27, 129 DeBartolo Hall
- Talks, conversation and performance: Afro-Latinx Poetry Now, 12 poets and scholars will convene to explore Afro-LatinX poetry at McKenna Hall Conference Center. Panel discussions will be held at 2 and 3 p.m. on both Sept. 27 and 28. Readings by visiting poets will be at 8 p.m. on both days.
- Faculty and student panel discussion: Latinx Identidades, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 29, Bond Hall Room 104
- Panel discussion: Poder Popular and the Challenge to U.S. Churches, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3, Bond Hall Room 315
- Lecture by Mary Beltrán, associate professor at the University of Texas: Latinas, Latinos, and U.S. Television: From Limited Roles to Show Runners, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Oct. 3, Bond Hall Room 104
- Book discussion with Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures Marisel Moreno: Crossing Waters: Undocumented Migration in Hispanophone Caribbean and Latinx Literature & Art., 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 4, Bond Hall Room 315