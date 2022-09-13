Notre Dame observes Hispanic Heritage Month with events around campus

  1. Home
Author: Chloe McCotter

Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States in recognition of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements in the United States. The University of Notre Dame is marking the month with several events.

The schedule is as follows. It will be updated as more information becomes available.