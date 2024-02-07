Notre Dame celebrates Black History Month

The University of Notre Dame is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a number of events.

The schedule is as follows. It will be updated throughout the month.

Feb. 8: Black Domers 2: “The Future of Social Justice,” 7 p.m., live Zoom event

Join filmmaker and Notre Dame graduate Christine Swanson and Academy Award-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for a screening and discussion of Swanson’s 2022 short film, “Fannie,” moderated by Scott Barton, assistant professor of race, food, and environmental and cultural studies in the Department of Africana Studies and inaugural fellow in Notre Dame’s Initiative on Race and Resilience. Sponsored by ThinkND and the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

Feb. 10: “A Tribute to Motown,” 7:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

It’s the sound of a generation. Back for one memorable night, experience the magic of Motown in a show jam-packed with some of the biggest hits, stunning vocals and a band driving it all the Motor City way. “A Tribute to Motown” pays homage to one of the most influential creations in Black culture — the iconic music of the timeless Motown era. The teams at A Gammage Solutions and Bishop’s House Productions have curated another trip down memory lane with the lyrics, melodies and moves authentic to the label from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Temptations and many more.

Feb. 14: “African American Classical Architecture: Then and Now,” 5:15 p.m., Manfredi Family Auditorium at the Walsh Family School of Architecture, Zoom or YouTube

Historically, architecture has served and facilitated the growth of communities around the world. In this lecture, Phillip Smith will explore the historical influence of classical and traditional architecture beginning with Egyptian influence on ancient Greek and Roman architecture, and later sharing the impact African American architects, designers and builders have had on our built environment. Notable classical African American architects include John Williams, Robert Taylor, Wallace Augustus Rayfield, William Sidney Pittman and Julian Francis Abele.

Feb. 14: Men’s basketball game, 7 p.m., Purcell Pavilion

Together Irish, a Notre Dame Athletics diversity and inclusion initiative, will be recognized during the men’s basketball game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Feb. 15: Black Domers 2: “Blazing Trails in 21st Century Business and Entrepreneurship,” 7 p.m., live Zoom event

Join ThinkND and the Notre Dame Alumni Association for a discussion on how Black business leaders and entrepreneurs are blazing trails to success in the 21st-century business landscape. Moderated by Paige S. Jackson, associate director of law and graduate business annual giving, this panel will represent a wide variety of marketplace segments.

Feb. 16: Colloquium Speaker: Lori Hicks, “The Black Church Conservatory,” 3 p.m., Room 306, O’Neill Hall of Music and Sacred Music

Lori Celeste Hicks has built a multifaceted career as a classical singer, composer and arranger, vocal coach, professor, clinician, lecturer, director, arts administrator and entrepreneur. As the owner of LCH Studios, Hicks is dedicated to the education, performance and production of healthy voices for all styles. Her training, research and passion for Black arts and the voice have spawned numerous innovative projects.

Feb. 16: “Black Student Association Annual Black History Month Show,” 5 and 11 p.m., Washington Hall, Mainstage Theatre

Feb. 16: Women’s lacrosse, 7:30 p.m., Arlotta Stadium

Together Irish will be recognized at the women’s lacrosse game between Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Feb. 17: Dance Theatre of Harlem, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Patricia George Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

Formed at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, the Dance Theatre of Harlem has created a space for dancers of every color and background to express themselves freely. The legendary company continues to be a beacon of inclusion, innovation and moving art, performing a forward-thinking repertoire of treasured classics to modern works. A mixed program includes “Sounds of Hazel,” Tiffany Rea-Fisher’s new ballet inspired by the life of virtuoso classical and jazz pianist, singer and civil rights activist Hazel Scott.

Feb. 18: “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” 1 p.m., Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

This documentary profiling John Lewis chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic representative from Georgia. Using interviews and rare archival footage, the documentary profiles John Robert Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. Using recent interviews with Lewis, director Dawn Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Feb. 20: Sojourner Truth Keynote Address: “Black Internationalism in the 1980s: the Forgotten Story of Mozambique,” 5 p.m., Room 300, O’Shaughnessy Hall

The Initiative on Race and Resilience’s second annual Sojourner Truth Keynote Address will feature Martha Biondi, professor of African American studies and history at Northwestern University.

Feb. 22: Black Domers 2: “Black Well-being,” 7 p.m., live Zoom event

Black health and wellness may look different for each person, but having a community in which one can be listened to, cared for and advocated for is essential for everyone. Learn how self care and community care intersect to enable us to live the most fulfilling lives possible while we share our time in the world and embrace generations of culture, diversity and history. Sponsored by ThinkND and the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

Feb. 26 Black History Month Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m., Robinson Community Learning Center

Local organizer, advocate and problem solver Gladys Muhammad, longtime former executive director of South Bend Heritage Foundation, will portray Harriet Tubman as part of a special Black History Month Lunch and Learn for local seniors.

Feb. 26: Senior Leadership Panel Discussion, noon, Main Building

Join the Black Faculty and Staff Association for an insightful panel discussion showcasing Black senior leaders at the University of Notre Dame. Gain valuable perspectives on leadership, diversity and success within our community.

Feb. 29: Black Domers 2: “Black Spirituality,” 7 p.m., live Zoom event

Join ThinkND and the Notre Dame Alumni Association to explore the ways faith journeys can offer a path to healing, liberation and fulfillment, particularly when expressed according to the culture and traditions of a people rich with spiritual gifts.