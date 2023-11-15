Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

  1. Home
Author: Erin Blasko

The Notre Dame Marching Band enters Notre Dame Stadium on a football game day, 2021. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highlights include the lecture “Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and the Notre Dame Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information, including a full list of events, visit experience.nd.edu.

 