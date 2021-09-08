Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Toledo

Football Weekend

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Toledo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) at Notre Dame Stadium. A number of events have been scheduled around the game, including lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow COVID protocols and that Notre Dame Stadium is now a cashless venue — credit or debit card only. For more on these and other stadium and campus policies, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 11

Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of the Main Building.

9/11 prayer service, 8:46 a.m., South Quad.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

Mornings@Mendoza, “Ethics and Accountability of AI,” featuring Kirsten Martin, the William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Morrison Commons, Stayer Center.

Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Gameday Rosary, 10:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Saturdays with the Saints , “St. Francis and St. Augustine: Saints of Laudato Si’,” featuring John Cavadini, professor of theology and director of the McGrath Institute for Church Life at Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

Digital Recognition Display Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., south concourse, Hesburgh Library.

Science Exploration Series , “Falling for a Star: Gravity Lessons from Footballs to Orbiting Stars,” featuring Keith Davis, director of the Notre Dame Digital Visualization Theater, 11 a.m. to noon, Digital Visualization Theater, 100 Jordan Hall of Science.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Notre Dame Glee Club ND-In-Revue concert, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Library Quad.

Medieval fencing display, featuring performers from Theatrica Gladiatoria and presented by the Medieval Institute, noon to 1:30 p.m., west of McCourtney Hall.

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Player walk, featuring the Notre Dame Band and football team, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.

Trumpets Under the Dome, featuring the Notre Dame Band trumpet section, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., in front of the Main Building.

Flyover, two Air Force F-16s from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, prior to kickoff, Notre Dame Stadium.

Post-game Mass, 30 minutes after the end of the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Sept. 12