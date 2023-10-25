Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit experience.nd.edu.

Friday (Oct. 27)

• Football Fridays at the Eck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

• Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Dean’s Speaker Series, featuring Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, 11 a.m. to noon, Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Row Irish, Beat Breast Cancer: Erg-A-Thon, noon to 6 p.m., Snite Research Center in the Visual Arts sidewalk.

• Innovation Rally, featuring Audrey Beckman, partner and chief innovation officer with Boomerang Studio, noon to 1:30 p.m., IDEA Center, Innovation Park.

• Book Signings and Author Meet-and-Greets, featuring Melissa Kearney (“The Two-Parent Privilege”), 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Kelsey Blais Dobson (“A to Z of ND”), Marty Klubeck (“The Adventures of Sir Locke the Gnome”) and William Mattison (“Follow Me: Walking with Jesus Through the Gospels”), 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and Bill Whiteside (“Everybody Knows a Salesman Can’t Write a Book”), Christie Sever (“The Search for Ming: Children of the World”), Catherine Cavadini and Anastassia Cassady (“Saints: A Family Story”) and Charles Spinner (“Look What Sports Did to This Little Kid”), 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Notre Dame Forum, “Civility and Bipartisanship in a Time of Polarization and Gridlock,” featuring Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., with U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Chris Coons, 2 to 3 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

• Inspired Leadership Initiative Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., Room 329, DeBartolo Hall.

• Lecture, “Ireland: The Ever Changing Political Landscape,” featuring Charles Flanagan, former minister of foreign affairs and justice and current member of parliament in Ireland, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hesburgh Center Auditorium.

• Thunder from the Sky Organ Concert, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mid-Day Drummer’s Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Building.

• MVP Fridays, “Is There a Distinctly Christian Politics?” featuring Luke Bretherton, research professor of moral and political theology at Duke Divinity School, 4 to 6 p.m., Smith Ballroom, Morris Inn.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Building.

• Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Marching Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

• Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

• Bagpipe Concert, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace, Morris Inn.

• Student A Capella Performance, featuring Harmonia, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Notre Dame Glee Club Fall Concert, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

• Midnight Drummer’s Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturday (Oct. 28)

• Book Signing and Author Meet-and-Greet, featuring Kathleen Keifer (“The Gold Standard: A Painter’s Journey Inspired by the University of Notre Dame”), 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Crypt of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Science Exploration Series, “From a Distance: Preventing Coastal ‘Dead Zones,’” featuring Jennifer Tank, the Galla Professor of the Ecology of Streams and Rivers at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, Room 101, Jordan Hall of Science.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Crypt of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Bagpipe Concert, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Main Building.

• Book signing with Notre Dame President Emeritus Rev. Edward “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C. (“People First”), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Exhibit Tours, “Making and Unmaking Emancipation in Cuba and the United States,” Room 102, Rare Books and Special Collections, Hesburgh Library.

• Gameday Rosary, noon to 1 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Glee Club Performance, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Reflecting Pool, Hesburgh Library.

• Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Library Quad.

• Medieval Swordsmithing with Cedarlore Forge, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., West Lawn of McCourtney Hall.

• Science Exploration Series, “The Oppenheimer Movie: A Physicist’s Perspective,” featuring Michael Wiescher, the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Physics at Notre Dame, 1 to 3 p.m., Room 127, Nieuwland Hall of Science.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 1:30 to 1:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Marching Band March Out, 2:45 to 3 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

• Mass, half hour after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Sunday (Oct. 29)

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. (Spanish), Basilica of the Sacred Heart.