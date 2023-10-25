Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

  1. Home
Author: Erin Blasko

The Notre Dame Marching Band enters Notre Dame Stadium on a football game day, 2021. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit experience.nd.edu.

Friday (Oct. 27)

Football Fridays at the Eck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

• Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Dean’s Speaker Series, featuring Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, 11 a.m. to noon, Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Row Irish, Beat Breast Cancer: Erg-A-Thon, noon to 6 p.m., Snite Research Center in the Visual Arts sidewalk.

• Innovation Rally, featuring Audrey Beckman, partner and chief innovation officer with Boomerang Studio, noon to 1:30 p.m., IDEA Center, Innovation Park.

• Book Signings and Author Meet-and-Greets, featuring Melissa Kearney (“The Two-Parent Privilege”), 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Kelsey Blais Dobson (“A to Z of ND”), Marty Klubeck (“The Adventures of Sir Locke the Gnome”) and William Mattison (“Follow Me: Walking with Jesus Through the Gospels”), 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and Bill Whiteside (“Everybody Knows a Salesman Can’t Write a Book”), Christie Sever (“The Search for Ming: Children of the World”), Catherine Cavadini and Anastassia Cassady (“Saints: A Family Story”) and Charles Spinner (“Look What Sports Did to This Little Kid”), 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Notre Dame Forum, “Civility and Bipartisanship in a Time of Polarization and Gridlock,” featuring Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., with U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Chris Coons, 2 to 3 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Inspired Leadership Initiative Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., Room 329, DeBartolo Hall.

• Lecture, “Ireland: The Ever Changing Political Landscape,” featuring Charles Flanagan, former minister of foreign affairs and justice and current member of parliament in Ireland, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hesburgh Center Auditorium.

• Thunder from the Sky Organ Concert, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mid-Day Drummer’s Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Building.

• MVP Fridays, “Is There a Distinctly Christian Politics?” featuring Luke Bretherton, research professor of moral and political theology at Duke Divinity School, 4 to 6 p.m., Smith Ballroom, Morris Inn.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Building.

• Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Marching Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

• Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

• Bagpipe Concert, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace, Morris Inn.

• Student A Capella Performance, featuring Harmonia, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Notre Dame Glee Club Fall Concert, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

• Midnight Drummer’s Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturday (Oct. 28)

• Book Signing and Author Meet-and-Greet, featuring Kathleen Keifer (“The Gold Standard: A Painter’s Journey Inspired by the University of Notre Dame”), 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Crypt of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Science Exploration Series, “From a Distance: Preventing Coastal ‘Dead Zones,’” featuring Jennifer Tank, the Galla Professor of the Ecology of Streams and Rivers at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, Room 101, Jordan Hall of Science.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Crypt of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Bagpipe Concert, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Main Building.

Book signing with Notre Dame President Emeritus Rev. Edward “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C. (“People First”), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Exhibit Tours, “Making and Unmaking Emancipation in Cuba and the United States,” Room 102, Rare Books and Special Collections, Hesburgh Library.

• Gameday Rosary, noon to 1 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Glee Club Performance, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Reflecting Pool, Hesburgh Library.

• Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Library Quad.

• Medieval Swordsmithing with Cedarlore Forge, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., West Lawn of McCourtney Hall.

• Science Exploration Series, “The Oppenheimer Movie: A Physicist’s Perspective,” featuring Michael Wiescher, the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Physics at Notre Dame, 1 to 3 p.m., Room 127, Nieuwland Hall of Science.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 1:30 to 1:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Marching Band March Out, 2:45 to 3 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

• Mass, half hour after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Sunday (Oct. 29)

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. (Spanish), Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

 