Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit experience.nd.edu.

Friday (Sept. 22)

• Football Fridays at the Eck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

• Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Innovation Rally with Malcom Johnson of Langdon Park Capital, noon to 1:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

• When Four-Stars Align: A Conversation with Notre Dame’s Most Accomplished Military Leaders with alumni Adm. Christopher Grady, 12th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, 13th commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Carey Auditorium, Hesburgh Library.

• Book signing with Lisa Kelly, author of “Domer Dishes,” 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Inspired Leadership Initiative Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., Room 329, DeBartolo Hall.

• Mendoza Graduate Programs Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business Atrium.

• Thunder from the Sky Organ Concert, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• MVP Fridays, “Is Everything Sad Untrue?” with author Daniel Nayeri, 4 to 6 p.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

• Mid-Day Drum Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Building.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Building.

• Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Marching Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

• Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

• Student A Capella Performance with Harmonia, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Bagpipe Performance, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Friday Night Bash, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium Concourse.

• 29th Annual Concert for the Missions, 8 to 9 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Midnight Drum Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturday (Sept. 23)

• Book signing with Frank Pomarico, author of “Ara’s Knights,” 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Science Exploration Series, “Numbers Game: How Science Aids Sports Performance” with Jonathan Hauenstein, professor and chair of the Department of Applied and Computational Mathematics and Statistics at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Book signing with Joe Theismann, former Notre Dame football player and author of “How to Be a Champion Every Day: 6 Timeless Keys to Success,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Book signing with Te’Von Coney, former Notre Dame football player and author of “Breaking Through the Barriers of Success,” 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Book signing with Mike Brown and Cara Krenn, authors of “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame,” 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Saturdays With the Saints, “Mother of the Church” with Gary Anderson, the Hesburgh Professor of Catholic Thought at Notre Dame, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Geddes Hall Auditorium.

• Bagpipe Performance, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Main Building.

• Rosary, 4 to 5 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Library Quad.

• Glee Club Performance, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Reflecting Pool, Hesburgh Library.

• Irish Music and Dance with the Notre Dame Céilí Band, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., West Lawn, McCourtney Hall.

• Student A Capella Performance with Harmonia, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Mass, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Marching Band March Out, 6:45 to 7 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium.

Sunday (Sept. 24)

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. (Spanish), Basilica of the Sacred Heart.