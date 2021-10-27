Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Oct. 29

Concert for the Missions, featuring Campus Ministry choirs and benefiting Holy Cross Missions in Haiti, 8 to 9 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Mass, 5:15p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Band march out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.

“Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

ND vs. UNC author signings, featuring Muffet McGraw (“Expect More!”) from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and Michael Manyak (“Lizard Bites and Street Riots”), Ed Zier (“Undaunted”) and Marilu Hunt (“Overcoming Mediocrity”) from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.

Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.

Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

Notre Dame vs. UNC author signings, featuring Cecilia Cunningham and Nancy Cavadini (“Stories in Light”) from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Frank Pomarico (“Ara’s Knights”) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Reed Gregory and John Mahoney (“History Through the Headsets”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall. Saturdays with the Saints , “Julian of Norwich: Prodigal Healing and the Prodigious Mercy of God,” featuring Cyril O’Regan, the Huisking Professor of Theology at Notre Dame

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Science Exploration Series , “Phosphorous, Food and Our Future,” featuring James Elser, a 1981 alumnus and professor and director of the Flathead Lake Biological Station at the University of Montana, 1 to 2 p.m., 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Mornings @ Mendoza, featuring Wendy Angst, teaching professor and assistant chair in Department of Management and Organization at Notre Dame, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Morris Commons, Stayer Center.

Gameday Rosary, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Mass, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 4:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Library Quad.

Medieval Institute tailgate, featuring medieval ghost stories and pumpkin carving competition, 5 to 6:30 p.m., West Lawn, Hesburgh Library.

Player walk, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Hesburgh Library to Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Library Quad.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Hall.