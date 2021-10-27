Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.
Friday, Oct. 29
- “Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.
- “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.
- Global health career talk, “My Wild Adventures in Science: From A(nopheles) to Z(ika),” featuring Brian Foy, class of ’94, professor and member of the Center for Vector-Borne Infectious Diseases at Colorado State University, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Auditorium, LaFortune Student Center.
- Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Dean’s Speaker Series: Fireside Chat with Muffet McGraw, featuring Ann Tenbrunsel, the David E. Gallo Professor of Business Ethics and Chair of the Department of Management and Organization at Notre Dame, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, 1 to 3 p.m., Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.
- Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.
- Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Looking Back to Move Forward: The 1975 Voting Rights Act and its Relevance to Today,” featuring Luis Fraga, the Joseph and Elizabeth Robbie Professor of Political Science, the Rev. Donald P. McNeill, C.S.C., Professor of Transformative Latino Leadership and the director of the Institute for Latino Studies at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.
- ND vs. UNC author signings, featuring Muffet McGraw (“Expect More!”) from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and Michael Manyak (“Lizard Bites and Street Riots”), Ed Zier (“Undaunted”) and Marilu Hunt (“Overcoming Mediocrity”) from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- “Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.
- Band march out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.
- Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Mass, 5:15p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
- Glee Club fall concert, 8 to 9 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Concert for the Missions, featuring Campus Ministry choirs and benefiting Holy Cross Missions in Haiti, 8 to 9 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.
- Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).
- Notre Dame vs. UNC author signings, featuring Cecilia Cunningham and Nancy Cavadini (“Stories in Light”) from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Frank Pomarico (“Ara’s Knights”) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Reed Gregory and John Mahoney (“History Through the Headsets”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Saturdays with the Saints, “Julian of Norwich: Prodigal Healing and the Prodigious Mercy of God,” featuring Cyril O’Regan, the Huisking Professor of Theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.
- “Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.
- “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.
- Science Exploration Series, “Phosphorous, Food and Our Future,” featuring James Elser, a 1981 alumnus and professor and director of the Flathead Lake Biological Station at the University of Montana, 1 to 2 p.m., 101 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Mornings @ Mendoza, featuring Wendy Angst, teaching professor and assistant chair in Department of Management and Organization at Notre Dame, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Morris Commons, Stayer Center.
- Gameday Rosary, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., in front of Main Building.
- Mass, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 4:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Library Quad.
- Medieval Institute tailgate, featuring medieval ghost stories and pumpkin carving competition, 5 to 6:30 p.m., West Lawn, Hesburgh Library.
- Player walk, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Hesburgh Library to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Library Quad.
- Trumpets Under the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., in front of Main Building.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Hall.
- Band march out, 6:45 to 7:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Organ recital, featuring Jonathan Hehn, class of ’10, musician and liturgist at Notre Dame, 8 to 9 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.