Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Central Michigan University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit experience.nd.edu.

Friday (Sept. 15)

• “Making and Unmaking Emancipation in Cuba and the United States,” 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with curator-led tours from noon to 1 p.m., Rare Books and Special Collections, Hesburgh Library.

• Football Fridays at the Eck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

• Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Campus Green Tour with the Office of Sustainability, noon to 1 p.m., East Entrance, Walsh Family Hall.

• Innovation Rally, featuring VIVA CEO Jack Markwalter, noon to 1:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

• Napa Institute at Notre Dame Lecture, “Unshackled: Freeing America’s K-12 Education System,” featuring author and Notre Dame alumna Kate Hardiman Rhodes, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Oak Room, South Dining Hall.

• Inspired Leadership Initiative Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., 329 DeBartolo Hall.

• Thunder from the Sky Organ Concert, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Book Signings, “Every Play Every Day” with Timmy O’Neill, “Objects in the Rearview Mirror: A Social History of Coeducation at Notre Dame” with Deborah Dell, and “Feasts for the Kingdom: Sermons for the Liturgical Year” with Rev. Khaled Anatolios, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Thomas H. Quinn Lecture Series, “Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” with Steve Levitt, co-author of “Freakonomics,” 3:30 to 5 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, free but ticketed event.

• MVP Fridays, “Can Stories of Science Create a More Empathetic World?” with author and journalist Ed Yong, 4 to 6 p.m., Andrews Auditorium.

• Mid-Day Drum Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Building.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Building.

• Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Marching Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

• Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

• Bagpipe Performance, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Midnight Drum Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturday (Sept. 16)

• Book Signing, “Ara’s Knights” with Frank Pomarico, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Bagpipe Performance, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Building.

• Science Exploration Series, “This Is How We Brew It: The Science of Fermentation,” with Masaru Kuno, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall.

• Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Daily Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Book Signing, “Black Knights and Fighting Irish” with Rich Cacioppe, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Victory March and Notre Dame Player Walk, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.

• Glee Club Performance, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Band March Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium.

• Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday (Sept. 17)

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. (Spanish), Basilica of the Sacred Heart.