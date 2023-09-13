  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan

Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan

Author: Media Relations

Notre Dame Marching Band Concert on the Steps before a home football game (Photo by Ian Baker/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Central Michigan University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) at Notre Dame Stadium. In addition to the game itself, a number of events and activities, including lectures, tours and performances, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit experience.nd.edu.

Friday (Sept. 15)

“Making and Unmaking Emancipation in Cuba and the United States,” 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with curator-led tours from noon to 1 p.m., Rare Books and Special Collections, Hesburgh Library.

Football Fridays at the Eck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

• Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Campus Green Tour with the Office of Sustainability, noon to 1 p.m., East Entrance, Walsh Family Hall.

Innovation Rally, featuring VIVA CEO Jack Markwalter, noon to 1:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

• Napa Institute at Notre Dame Lecture, “Unshackled: Freeing America’s K-12 Education System,” featuring author and Notre Dame alumna Kate Hardiman Rhodes, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Oak Room, South Dining Hall.

Inspired Leadership Initiative Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., 329 DeBartolo Hall.

Thunder from the Sky Organ Concert, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Book Signings, “Every Play Every Day” with Timmy O’Neill, “Objects in the Rearview Mirror: A Social History of Coeducation at Notre Dame” with Deborah Dell, and “Feasts for the Kingdom: Sermons for the Liturgical Year” with Rev. Khaled Anatolios, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Thomas H. Quinn Lecture Series, “Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” with Steve Levitt, co-author of “Freakonomics,” 3:30 to 5 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, free but ticketed event.

• MVP Fridays, “Can Stories of Science Create a More Empathetic World?” with author and journalist Ed Yong, 4 to 6 p.m., Andrews Auditorium.

• Mid-Day Drum Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Building.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Building.

• Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Marching Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

• Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

• Bagpipe Performance, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Wind Family Fireside Terrace.

• Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Midnight Drum Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturday (Sept. 16)

• Book Signing, “Ara’s Knights” with Frank Pomarico, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Bagpipe Performance, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Building.

• Science Exploration Series, “This Is How We Brew It: The Science of Fermentation,” with Masaru Kuno, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall.

• Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

• Daily Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

• Book Signing, “Black Knights and Fighting Irish” with Rich Cacioppe, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

• Victory March and Notre Dame Player Walk, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.

• Glee Club Performance, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.

• Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m., Main Building.

• Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

• Band March Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium.

• Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday (Sept. 17)

• Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3:30 p.m. (Spanish), Basilica of the Sacred Heart.