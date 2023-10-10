Father Jenkins' statement on Notre Dame students in Jerusalem and outbreak of violence in the Holy Land

University president Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., issued the following statement today (October 10):

Given the current situation in Israel, we have relocated our students who were studying in Jerusalem to other Notre Dame International locations. We will continue to support our relocated students and ensure that their transitions are as smooth as possible. We have temporarily suspended our study abroad program at Tantur and will continue to assess the situation as it develops.



Saddened by the outbreak of war in the Holy Land, I join with many in abhorring the killing of non-combatants and I echo the Holy Father's call to pray for all victims of the current conflict, for an end to the cycle of violence, and for a lasting peace with justice. I welcome all of our Notre Dame family to join us for this evening's interfaith prayer service for peace and protection of the innocent.