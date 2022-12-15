Father Jenkins celebrates elevation of Father Neary to bishop

Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.

“The University of Notre Dame joins with the Congregation of Holy Cross in celebrating with the family and friends of Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C., his appointment by Pope Francis as the new bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud, Minnesota,” Notre Dame’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said today.

“Soon after being assigned in 2010 to the Holy Cross formation house in Nairobi, Kenya, Father Neary wrote that, though he arrived with little understanding of the culture or language of the country, he felt called to ‘go anywhere that I am needed.’ Now, the Holy Father has determined that Father Neary is needed in St. Cloud.

“With confidence that he will serve well the people of God in the Diocese of St. Cloud, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Father Neary and have assured him of my prayers as he takes on this important new ministry.”

Raised just 26 miles from Notre Dame in La Porte, Indiana, Father Neary graduated from the University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in history, and then matriculated to the Jesuit School of Theology, where he earned a master of divinity degree in 1990. In addition to his work in Kenya, he has served at Notre Dame in Campus Ministry, at the congregation’s Moreau Seminary, and most recently at Holy Redeemer Church in Portland, Oregon.