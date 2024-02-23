Breathe with both lungs

Notre Dame's theology chair demonstrates Catholic character in a global context

What comes to mind when you think about the Department of Theology at the University of Notre Dame? Likely, an image of traditional Roman Catholicism. But the Church is a global body with diverse traditions and people who lead them. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the life story of the chair of Notre Dame’s Department of Theology, Father Khaled Anatolios.

In this episode of Notre Dame Stories, we explore one way the University embraces and advances its Catholic character in the global context.

