University of Notre Dame to host Cardinal Mario Grech

Cardinal Mario Grech

Cardinal Mario Grech will visit the University of Notre Dame on Monday (Feb. 26) to offer a presentation titled “The Role of the Synodal Bishop.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be from 7:15 to 8 p.m. in McKenna Hall’s Reyes Family Boardroom, in Rooms 215/216. Following Cardinal Grech’s presentation, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will offer a response.

Cardinal Grech serves as the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, an advisory body to the pope. He also plays a key role in leading the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality, which began with listening sessions in dioceses around the world and will conclude with a Vatican summit this October.

A Maltese prelate, Cardinal Grech was born on the island of Gozo and was bishop of Gozo from 2005 to 2019. He then served as pro-secretary general of the Synod of Bishops until he became secretary general in September 2020. Pope Francis named him a cardinal in November 2020.

The presentation is sponsored by the McGrath Institute for Church Life.