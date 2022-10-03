Congresswoman Liz Cheney to speak at Notre Dame on the future of democracy

Congresswoman Liz Cheney

Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 14 (Friday) to deliver a lecture titled “Saving Democracy by Revering the Constitution.” The event is sponsored by Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government.

Cheney’s lecture will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Hall. The event is open to Notre Dame, Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s students, faculty, staff and alumni. Admission is free, but a ticket is required.

Cheney is Wyoming’s lone member of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives. She sits on the House Armed Services Committee and also serves as the vice chair for the Jan. 6 committee. From 2019 to 2021, Cheney served as the chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

“The center strives to bring a diverse array of speakers to Notre Dame, including our nation’s most consequential political leaders,” said Vincent Phillip Muñoz, director of the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government and the Tocqueville Associate Professor of Political Science. “We are honored to host a leader with a distinguished record of public service and hope that Congresswoman Cheney’s visit will encourage thoughtful conversation about the future of American republicanism and the kind of political character necessary to sustain it.”

Cheney was first elected in 2016 on a platform of restoring America’s strength and power around the globe, pursuing solutions to create jobs and cut taxes and regulation, and expanding America’s energy, mining and agriculture industries. In August, Cheney lost Wyoming’s Republican primary to Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, and her term will end in January.

Previously, Cheney served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, coordinator for broader Middle East and North Africa initiatives and chair of the Iran Syria Policy and Operations Group.

During her visit to campus, Cheney will meet with Notre Dame’s Menard Family Tocqueville Fellows, a distinguished group of undergraduate students who demonstrate promise as future leaders of industry, public affairs and government. Tocqueville Fellows engage with the center’s guests in an effort to understand the fundamental principles of a decent and just political regime and to cultivate the virtues of citizenship.

On-campus members of the Notre Dame community — including students, faculty and staff of Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College — can obtain tickets prior to the lecture through the LaFortune Student Center box office. Alumni can request tickets by filling out this form. Any remaining tickets will be distributed to the Notre Dame community starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Hall box office.

The talk will be livestreamed on the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government’s YouTube channel.

Launched in 2021, the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government seeks to cultivate thoughtful and educated citizens by supporting scholarship and education concerning the ideas and institutions of constitutional government.

Additional information about the lecture can be found at http://constudies.nd.edu.