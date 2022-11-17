Catholic Connection: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Basilica of the Sacred Heart (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

This weekend, the University of Notre Dame will face Boston College on the gridiron for the 27th time. The Fighting Irish and Eagles will compete for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl trophy, named after the legendary Irish head football coach who got his start at Boston College. Notre Dame leads the series, dubbed the “Holy War” due to both universities’ ties to the Catholic Church, 16-9.

In 2021, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., and Boston College President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., participated in “A Conversation on the Catholic Church.” The event was hosted by the Notre Dame Business Council, an independent, Boston-based alumni organization.

The conversation, moderated by Charles I. Clough, chairman of Clough Capital Partners and a permanent deacon of the Archdiocese of Boston, focused on the revitalization of the Catholic Church over the next 20 years.

Read about the conversation and how the presidents envision the future of the Catholic Church and higher education here.