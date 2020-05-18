Basilica of the Sacred Heart to reopen for public Masses

Basilica of the Sacred Heart

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart will reopen for regular Sunday and daily Masses beginning Sunday, May 24. Following the guidelines of the Indiana government, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the University for safe gathering and worship, restrictions will be implemented until further notice. Important details about these restrictions can be found at campusministry.nd.edu/coronavirus.

Mass will continue to be livestreamed from the Basilica. On Sundays, the 10 a.m. Mass is available live on CatholicTV. On Mondays through Saturdays, the 11:30 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed through the Campus Ministry website.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this important time of continued care for each other and our community.