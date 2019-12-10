Basilica of the Sacred Heart to close for maintenance Dec. 26-Jan. 10

Basilica

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame will be closed Dec. 26 (Thursday) through Jan. 10 (Friday) for maintenance. No services will be held during this time due to potentially unsafe conditions.



Weekday Confessions and Mass will be relocated to Sacred Heart Parish in the Crypt of the Basilica from Jan. 2 (Thursday) through Jan. 10. The Basilica will reopen for the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass on Jan. 11 (Saturday).

A complete Basilica Mass schedule for Christmas and winter break can be found on the Campus Ministry website.