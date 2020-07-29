Alumni Association seeks nominees for 2020 Domer Dozen

Domer Dozen

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Domer Dozen, a Notre Dame Alumni Association and YoungND Board recognition program honoring outstanding graduates ages 32 and younger for their significant contributions and extraordinary dedication to faith, service, learning and work — four areas in which the association seeks to help alumni thrive.

Candidates can be undergraduate, graduate or professional alumni of the University, and nominations should be made by peers, faculty members, employers, family or others who know the nominee well. Self-nominations are not accepted. Nominations can be submitted at https://go.nd.edu/20DDnoms through Aug. 31, 2020.

“We were inspired and moved last year by the far-reaching and diverse accomplishments of our inaugural Domer Dozen honorees,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association and associate vice president for University relations. “We look forward to once again recognizing an exceptional group of young women and men who represent the very best of Notre Dame.”

The 2019 Domer Dozen was chosen by the YoungND Board, the Alumni Association’s newest affinity group, and a selection committee made up of University officials. Together they reviewed more than 160 nominations and used a weighted ranking system to select 12 honorees.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, specific plans for the 2020 recognition have yet to be determined, but will likely not take place until early 2021. A decision about whether the recognition will be held on campus or virtually will be made at a later date.

For more information and to read about last year’s distinguished honorees, visit domerdozen.nd.edu.

Contact: Josh Flynt, assistant director of marketing communications, Notre Dame Alumni Association, 574-631-4324, jflynt@nd.edu