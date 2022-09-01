Alumni Association and YoungND Board announce 2022 Domer Dozen honorees

Domer Dozen

The Notre Dame Alumni Association announced its 2022 Domer Dozen cohort, honoring 12 graduates ages 32 and younger for excellence in their contributions in faith, service, learning or work — the core pillars of the association’s mission.

The Domer Dozen program is the signature initiative of YoungND, the Alumni Association’s young alumni affinity group. The 2022 honorees have displayed extraordinary dedication to the Alumni Association’s mission and have excelled in education, health care, international relations, religious life, entrepreneurship and public service, among other areas. They were chosen by a selection committee consisting of the YoungND board, University officials and Alumni Association staff, who considered 134 nominees this summer and evaluated them based on a weighted ranking system and their contributions in their respective fields.

“This group of exceptional young alumni has once again set the bar with the impact they are making in their communities and around the world,” said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Alumni Association and associate vice president for University Relations. “Even in a short time since leaving Notre Dame, their remarkable accomplishments in education, research, ministry, medicine and beyond are improving lives in the present and laying the groundwork for a better future. The 2022 Domer Dozen are a powerful reflection of the Notre Dame spirit and the capacity of her graduates to be a force for good.”

The 2022 Domer Dozen honorees are:

DeJorie Monroe ’16 — Promoting intercultural understanding and global human development

Kiley Adams ’17 — Ensuring equitable access to outdoor spaces and medical care for people with disabilities

Ana Kent ’13 — Implementing psychological expertise to solve economic inequality

Connor Toohill ’14 — Providing mental health and well-being resources through social entrepreneurship

Meehan Lenzen ’11 — Empowering young women in STEM through community-based service

Ashley Murphy ’16 — Pursuing social justice through public health research

Adam René P. Rosenbaum ’16 — Putting faith into action on behalf of the poor and marginalized

John Brahier ’14 — Innovating to educate both the minds and hearts of students

Capt. John Dean ’17— Saving lives and protecting the nation in hostile environments

Daara Jalili ’17, ’19 M.Ed. — Committing to servant-leadership in the community and classroom

Rev. David Smith, C.S.C., ’14, ’20 M.Div. — Serving the community through religious vocation

Kristin Andrejko ’19 — Collaborating to eradicate disease through scholarship and community service

The honorees are invited back to campus Sept. 9 and 10 for a special recognition weekend. The Domer Dozen will meet with current students and University leaders, be celebrated during an awards dinner with the YoungND board and Alumni Association staff members, and be recognized in Notre Dame Stadium during the football game against Marshall.

Domer Dozen honorees will share brief talks about their life and experiences since graduating from Notre Dame during “Beyond the Dome: Inspiration from the 2022 Domer Dozen” at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 (Friday) at the LaFortune Student Center Ballroom. Students, faculty, staff and visitors are invited to attend the event, which is free and open to the public.