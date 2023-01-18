Alumna Fauvé Liggans-Hubbard named 2023 Rangel Fellow

Fauvé Liggans-Hubbard

University of Notre Dame alumna Fauvé Liggans-Hubbard has been named a 2023 Rangel International Fellow.

Liggans-Hubbard is a 2017 graduate from Matteson, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology. She was a Chatteris Teaching Fellow in Hong Kong and a Fulbright Teaching Assistant in South Korea. She currently works as an AmeriCorps member in St. Louis.

In applying for the award, she worked closely with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement, which promotes the intellectual development of Notre Dame undergraduates through scholarly engagement, research, creative endeavors and the pursuit of fellowships.

“The Rangel fellowship is one of the most well-funded and connected opportunities for graduate study that CUSE works with, and Fau is a very fitting selectee given her incredibly impressive and continuous engagement on the global stage in Hong Kong and then South Korea,” said Elise Rudt-Moorthy, national fellowships senior program manager with CUSE. “Working with her is always a pleasure, and I know she will represent our country exceptionally as a foreign service officer.”

The Rangel fellowship is a U.S. Department of State program that attracts and prepares young people for international service careers. It supports outstanding seniors and college graduates through two years of graduate study, internships, mentoring and professional development activities, with the aim of promoting greater diversity and excellence in the Foreign Service. Fellows who successfully complete the program receive appointments as foreign service officers for a period of five years.

Liggans-Hubbard, for her part, plans to pursue a master’s degree in international relations or affairs or foreign service. Long term, she hopes to make a career in the foreign service.

“When I read the congratulatory email on becoming a 2023 Rangel Fellow, I literally fell out of my chair,” Liggans-Hubbard said. “I had this overwhelming feeling of gratitude, validation and excitement for the future. Living abroad for the past five years, I was often the first Black and/or American my foreign students met, so I believe it is important for U.S. diplomats abroad to reflect the diverse American population. These experiences, along with many others, solidified my passion for cultural exchange, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a program that aims to increase diversity in the U.S. Foreign Service.”

Expressing appreciation for the support of others, she said, “Firstly, I want to thank God, my mother and all the family and friends that have always supported me and continue to do so. Secondly, receiving this award would not have been possible without Elise Rudt-Moorthy, CUSE and its amazing faculty, and Professor Connie Mick. Many thanks to them for their guidance and support through this application process and many others before.”

Liggans-Hubbard is Notre Dame’s second Rangel fellow. Alumna DeJorie Monroe, the first, received the award last year. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in global human development, with a specialization in education and human capital, at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

For more on this and other fellowship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.



