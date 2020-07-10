ACE to host virtual commencement ceremony

Sunrise behind the Dome and Basilica. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) will hold its first virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, July 11.

With large gatherings limited because of the threat of the coronavirus, the ceremony will be streamed at 3 p.m. on ace.nd.edu/commencement. The ceremony will feature short remarks from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the president of Notre Dame.

“We are honored that Fr. Jenkins will celebrate our ACE graduates with us,” said John J. Staud, executive director of ACE and the acting director of Notre Dame’s Institute for Educational Initiatives.

During the ceremony, Notre Dame will bestow 130 graduate degrees upon the next generation of Catholic school teachers and leaders who completed periods of formation and service in two nationally recognized programs.

Eighty-nine ACE Teaching Fellows graduates will receive master of education degrees as the culmination of two years of academic study combined with teaching in Catholic K-12 schools in underserved areas around the country. Forty-one graduates from ACE’s Mary Ann Remick Leadership Program will receive master of art degrees in educational leadership, concluding 25 months of formation that prepared them to be principals and other leaders in Catholic education.