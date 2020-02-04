2020 Nonprofit Breakfast Series to focus on leadership

Nonprofit Breakfast Series. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The Office of Public Affairs and the Mendoza College of Business will host the 2020 Nonprofit Breakfast Series Feb. 18, March 17, April 14 and May 12 at the University of Notre Dame with a focus on leadership.

Sessions will run from 7 to 9:30 a.m. in the Jordan Auditorium at the Mendoza College of Business, with breakfast and networking from 7 to 8 a.m. and presentations from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 18

“Creating a Positive Workplace Culture,” featuring Marc Hardy, director of nonprofit certificate education at the Mendoza College of Business, with a special welcome from K.J. Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean and the Bernard J. Hank Professor of Finance at the Mendoza College of Business. This will be a working session where participants discover their ability to be powerful philanthropists by “sharing fire” with others.

March 17

“Leading with Empathy and Values,” featuring Christopher Adkins, the Rex and Alice Martin Executive Director of the Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership at the Mendoza College of Business. This session begins with a brief overview of the science of empathy and trust, followed by strategies for bringing empathy, trust and values-based leadership into everyday leadership.

April 14

“Fostering a Growth Mindset,” featuring Alice Obermiller, director of experiential learning and leadership development at the Mendoza College of Business. This session will look at “fixed” and “growth” mindsets as lenses for evaluating your organization’s ability to adapt and act on the challenges ahead.

May 12

“Mindset for Leadership,” featuring Amber Selking, director of people performance at Lippert Components and “mental performance consultant” for Notre Dame football. This session will focus on how “thinking right” can provide the basis for effective execution in any domain — sport, business, community and beyond.

The cost is $100 per person for all four sessions and includes hot breakfast.

For more information or to register for the series, visit https://publicaffairs.nd.edu/programs/2020-nonprofit-breakfast-series/ or contact Kim Brumbaugh at 574-631-6073 or kbrumbau@nd.edu.

