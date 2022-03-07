Women Lead 2022

Care for our common home requires action, innovation, and a commitment to elevating the best ideas from every field, no matter who has them. But these ideals are applicable to more than environmental stewardship. As we pursue an end to the pandemic, we seek a world that incorporates sustainability in every sense of the word, in every aspect of society. Meet seven Notre Dame women who are helping to create such a world through their research, scholarship, and creative endeavors.

To read the full story, click here.