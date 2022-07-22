Roxanne Gregg named executive director of Notre Dame TRIO programs

Roxanne Gregg

A. Roxanne Gregg, currently the director of the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) TRIO Upward Bound program, has been appointed executive director of the University of Notre Dame’s TRIO programs, which include Talent Search and Upward Bound.

“Roxanne’s leadership, experience and vision make her an excellent person to fill such an important role with Notre Dame’s TRIO programs,” said the Rev. Canon Hugh R. Page Jr., Notre Dame’s vice president for institutional transformation and adviser to the president. “Her passion for providing educational opportunities to young people will be of immense value as she helps guide our TRIO programs at a critical juncture. We are delighted to welcome her to the Notre Dame community.”

Gregg comes to this role with more than 25 years of combined experience in advising, student support and development, first-year-of-college transitions and Upward Bound. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry and mathematics from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and an MBA in management and human resources from Indiana Institute of Technology. She will begin her appointment at Notre Dame on Aug. 1.

TRIO programs are federally funded college opportunity programs that motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their pursuit of a college degree. The programs provide academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance and other necessary support for educational access and retention to local students. Notre Dame’s TRIO programs (Upward Bound and Talent Search) serve first-generation and low-income students from the South Bend Community School Corp. The primary focus of Notre Dame’s TRIO programs is increasing college graduation rates in order to ensure South Bend’s competitiveness in the global economy by helping to build a highly educated and highly skilled workforce.

Learn more at trio.nd.edu.