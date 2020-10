University Seal

“In accord with medical advice and health protocols, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., today ended the period of quarantine and isolation that he began on Sept. 28. He is symptom-free and looks forward to resuming his normal activities.

“Father Jenkins again thanked the many people who offered prayers and well wishes for him over the last two weeks.”

– Paul J. Browne, vice president, Office of Public Affairs and Communications