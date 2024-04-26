Alumni Association set to hold second annual Notre Dame Global Day of Service

This Saturday (April 27) the Notre Dame Alumni Association will host the second annual Notre Dame Global Day of Service — a day to mobilize the Notre Dame spirit of service and serve those most in need in communities around the world.

As of Thursday (April 25), 179 service projects had been registered with pledged participation from 123 Notre Dame clubs, as well as alumni groups and other alumni, parents and friends in 46 states and 27 countries. Projects range in size from large-scale group projects to individual efforts and benefit local, national and international causes.

In the inaugural event in 2023, more than 3,500 volunteers participated in 167 service projects, representing 119 clubs, 45 states and 26 countries.

“A spirit of service is a central piece of the fabric of this University, and the Notre Dame Global Day of Service is an opportunity to foster this spirit among the Notre Dame family across the world,” Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy said. “We saw from the inaugural event in 2023 that our impact is truly global, and we are excited to reach even further this year through the enthusiasm of our clubs, groups and alumni.”

In South Bend, the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley is offering two opportunities to get involved through outdoor cleanup events at local schools. From 10 a.m. to noon, the club will help with gardening and outdoor cleanup at Good Shepherd Montessori School (1101 E. Jefferson Blvd.) before transitioning to Unity Gardens (3701 Prast Blvd.) from 1 to 4 p.m. Both events are family-friendly, and full-day volunteers will meet for lunch at a local restaurant between service projects. Volunteers should plan to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring work gloves. Tools will be provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering April 27 with the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley can register here.

Those looking to help from home can serve virtually with Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that works to end childhood hunger by providing food on weekends for school-aged children across America. Volunteers can register to host a food drive, write inspirational note cards and/or advocate for the cause on social media.

For more information on Notre Dame Global Day of Service or to locate a project near you, visit globaldayofservice.nd.edu.

