Two School of Architecture faculty members appointed to advise global network

Tiffany Abernathy (left) and Marianne Cusato

Professor of the Practice Marianne Cusato and Adjunct Professor of the Practice Tiffany Abernathy, both at the University of Notre Dame’s School of Architecture, have been appointed to the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism (INTBAU) board of trustees.

INTBAU announced their appointments April 18, along with the appointment of Akel Ismail Kahera, professor of Islamic architecture and urbanism in the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Through workshops, summer schools, study tours, conferences, awards and competitions, INTBAU’s vision is that every building and place is made with a conscience, drawing from and developing traditional knowledge and techniques to uphold everyone’s right to a place to live that is resilient, adaptable, beautiful and supportive of local identity.

“Our future rests in organizations that promote education and grassroots activism. INTBAU speaks to building a better tomorrow through belonging, plurality and tradition,” Abernathy said. “Its network has the global power to create consequential change through its mission rooted in cultural freedom. I am humbled to be a part of this diverse family of changemakers.”

INTBAU was established in 2001 in London and has since gained 40 chapters and over 8,000 members in more than 100 countries worldwide. The organization works under the patronage of Royal Founding Patron King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales.

The mission and vision of the organization align with both professors’ work at the University of Notre Dame as educators and in their private practices, Cusato said.

“It’s an honor to join INTBAU’s board and contribute to a global network dedicated to building a more sustainable, resilient, just and meaningful future through the exchange of knowledge, active advocacy and sharing of time-tested methods for creating places of lasting value,” Cusato said.

Harriet Wennberg, executive director of INTBAU, said in her statement that the new appointments will strengthen the organization’s work to promote traditional building, architecture and urbanism internationally.

