Peace Accords Matrix expands to the Philippines

Building on its international success and reputation in peace accords monitoring, the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, part of the Keough School of Global Affairs, and its Peace Accords Matrix (PAM) program have launched their next global project: PAM Mindanao (PAM-M) in the Philippines.

PAM-M is a partnership between PAM and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Philippines to aid the peace process in Mindanao, stemming from a 2014 agreement between the government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. As a partner on the project, PAM provides monitoring methodology and technical assistance to measure progress of the agreement’s stipulations.

PAM is the world’s leading academic center for measuring the implementation progress of peace agreements on a systematic comparative basis. It is recognized internationally for its Barometer Initiative project in Colombia, with responsibility for monitoring the implementation of the 2016 Colombian Final Accord, a major turning point in ending the country’s 52-year armed conflict.

PAM-M aims to replicate this success in the Philippines and build on PAM’s longstanding presence there.

“The PAM team has supported Mindanao peace efforts by engaging with the negotiating parties since 2011,” said Madhav Joshi, associate director of PAM. “Our efforts are bolstered by our relationship with Catholic Relief Services Philippines, which has played an instrumental role in peacebuilding efforts in Mindanao.”

This next chapter calls for the Kroc Institute, PAM and CRS to provide technical accompaniment to monitor the implementation of the Normalization Annex of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB). Signed on March 27, 2014, the CAB concluded 17 years of negotiations that began with a ceasefire agreement in 1997. Joshi and others from the PAM-M team in South Bend, Indiana, will travel to Mindanao in July to host a peace panel with the signatory parties.

Using PAM’s Comprehensive Peace Agreements verification and monitoring methodology, PAM-M developed indicators — agreed upon by both sides — to measure progress of the agreement’s stipulations and their implementation. Throughout this work, the Kroc Institute, PAM and CRS will continue to work in close proximity with civil society organizations, the signatory parties and peace process stakeholders, hosting a series of capacity-building workshops to build awareness, engagement and trust in the process.

“Meaningful involvement of all stakeholders makes the process run smoothly and provides stability,” said Myla Leguro, technical advisor for Social Cohesion and Church Engagement at CRS.

PAM director Josefina Echavarría Alvarez added, “This latest project is a renewed expression of trust in PAM’s work overall. We are honored and feel fortunate to have received this mandate to support and accompany the people of the Philippines in their peacebuilding process.”

Originally published by Jena O'Brien at kroc.nd.edu on .

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu