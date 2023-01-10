Notre Dame launches new software engineering program in Jerusalem

The Adam program

The University of Notre Dame is launching a new program in software engineering at its Global Gateway in Jerusalem that prepares participants to become full-stack developers in two years.

The Adam program will not only prepare participants for jobs in the growing tech industry, but also help develop their foreign language and humanities skills. Additionally, faculty from the University of Notre Dame will provide select modules to challenge students’ approach to software engineering. This certificate program also connects program participants with mentors and professionals in the growing high-tech industry in various fields.

“While we want to see our program participants acquire the professional skills needed in the field, we also want to empower them as individuals that need to prosper in the complex reality of our region,” says Daniel Schwake, executive director of the University of Notre Dame at Tantur.

Schwake adds, “This is provided not just through the additional languages we offer, but through the overall approach and the electives taught by our faculty.”

The professional training lasts two years and includes the following components:

The core curriculum is powered by the methods developed by 01 Talent, an educational technology company that is behind a dozen coding schools worldwide.

Industry-led workshops and hackathons will supplement the core curriculum and will allow students to work, get acquainted and network with partner companies of the program.

The innovative new program is the first of its kind in East Jerusalem and is built in response to a shortage of creative developers in the region.

“We are pleased to offer new horizons and welcome an increasingly diverse set of learners, while also forging new opportunities that further enrich the research and learning experience of our faculty and students,” says Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization.

Any individuals interested in starting their careers or changing industries are welcome to apply. No coding experience is necessary. The application process is now open. Applicants will be expected to pass an online test and a four-week evaluation. Companies that are interested can visit the webpage to learn more about the curriculum and the program.

Learn more about Adam - Coding & Beyond.

Originally published by Colleen Wilcox at international.nd.edu on .