The future of...

In the wake of political polarization, a global pandemic, emerging technologies, misinformation and a rapidly changing climate, humanity faces extraordinary challenges on an unprecedented scale.

We’ve witnessed dramatic shifts in views on work/life balance, education, health care and faith. Students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame meet these challenges head-on through research, teaching, scholarship and service.

Through the month of October, Notre Dame News will highlight stories that look to the future — and how the Fighting Irish are fighting to solve the problems of tomorrow.

Mary Ellen O’Connell, the University of Notre Dame’s Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law and Research Professor of International Dispute Resolution in the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, is a longtime outspoken critic of drone strikes, calling them a grave violation of international law. O’Connell discusses the history and future of U.S. drone policy. Read more here.