Notre Dame Stories: The Future of Tech Ethics and Notre Dame's Technology Ethics Center

This season, Notre Dame Stories is sharing podcasts from around campus. First up is Tec Talks.

Hosted by Kirsten Martin, director of the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center, TEC Talks features conversations on a broad range of topics in technology ethics.

We sat down with professor Martin to learn about the center and how it’s helping to shape the future of our relationship with tech.

After our conversation, you can hear an episode from TEC Talks about social media addiction.

To learn more about the Technology Ethics Center, visit techethics.nd.edu.

Notre Dame Stories highlights the work and knowledge of the University's faculty and students. This podcast features interviews with Notre Dame faculty members who can lend insight into some of the major national and international stories of the day, as well as pieces that show the breadth of the life and research at the University.

