Notre Dame Law School begins new exchange program with Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv skyline

Notre Dame Law School’s Global Lawyering Initiative, which is building on the University of Notre Dame’s unparalleled international network, has created a new exchange program with the oldest and most prestigious law school in Israel.

Scheduled to start in fall 2021, Notre Dame Law School and Tel Aviv University’s Buchmann Faculty of Law will begin faculty and student exchanges.

Like Notre Dame Law School’s other student exchange programs, the Tel Aviv program is designed to enhance students’ mutual understanding of different cultures, legal traditions and scholarly approaches to law. It is also hoped that the program will result in the formation of strong social and professional bonds among members of the next generation of American and Israeli lawyers.

Faculty exchanges are also an important component of the program. Each year the law deans at Notre Dame and Tel Aviv will nominate faculty members to participate in the faculty exchange, which is focused on promoting collaboration in four targeted areas: law and economics, law and religion, law and technology/intellectual property and private law.

“Notre Dame Law School is deeply honored to be able to expand our presence in Israel, with this new partnership with the Buchmann Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University,” said G. Marcus Cole, the Joseph A. Matson Dean and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School. “Tel Aviv is widely regarded as having one of the top law faculties in the world, especially in the area of law and economics. Notre Dame believes that this collaboration will enhance the research of both law schools, and will provide cutting-edge scholarship and insights for the benefit of the whole world.”

Buchmann Faculty of Law Dean Sharon Hannes said there is great enthusiasm surrounding the launch of the faculty exchange program. “The exchange of visiting professors from both law schools on an annual basis will strengthen the ties that have already started to form between the two institutions,” Hannes said. “The two law schools share many areas of research and interest, which promises a fruitful cooperation.”

Professor Paul Miller, associate dean for international and graduate programs at Notre Dame Law School, agreed. “There are a number of areas of common scholarly interest between faculty,” Miller said. Moreover, he added, the Buchmann Faculty of Law is “renowned worldwide for the academic rigor and excellence of its faculty and students. We are excited by and grateful for this opportunity to deepen ties between Notre Dame Law School and the Tel Aviv Faculty of Law, and look forward to years of fruitful collaboration and exchange.”

On Notre Dame’s end, the faculty exchange will be led by Avishalom Tor, professor of law and director of the Law School’s Research Program on Law and Market Behavior. “The Buchmann Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University offers a vibrant intellectual environment for research and learning,” Tor said. “I am confident that the new exchange will benefit faculty scholarship and students at both institutions.”

Notre Dame Law School’s first participants in the faculty exchange will be Tor and Professor Bruce Huber.

The Schlindwein Family Tel Aviv University-Notre Dame Research Collaboration Grant will help support the launch of the new exchange program between the institutions.

In addition to the exchange program, Notre Dame International is providing funds to support joint conferences between the two schools that will be held at Notre Dame’s Jerusalem Global Gateway.

Originally published by Charles Williams at law.nd.edu on .