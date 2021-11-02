Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president, on Native American Heritage Month

University Seal

“For more than three decades, our nation has formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month, a time when we can individually and collectively celebrate the culture, traditions and ways of this country’s Indigenous peoples, while also taking time to better understand their often-painful history.

“Here at Notre Dame, let us use this month to honor the culture and many invaluable contributions of Native Americans. We are particularly grateful for the long relationship Notre Dame has enjoyed with the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi, which remains today a cherished community partner.”