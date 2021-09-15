Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Hispanic Heritage Month

University Seal

“Every year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, our nation marks Hispanic Heritage Month. Here at Notre Dame, Hispanic Heritage Month offers us an opportunity to take part in activities and events that strengthen a culture of inclusion and belonging, and honor the contributions of those of Hispanic and Latin American origin. Certainly, each of us is called to live up to our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion every month and, indeed, every day.

“Even as we celebrate the many contributions of Hispanics, we must also acknowledge, sadly but honestly, a history in the U.S. of discrimination against the peoples of this heritage, and the ways we have fallen short in our own communities. Let us work together to address injustice and exclusion, and build a brighter future, for Latinos and for all Americans.”