"'The degree of progress of a civilization,' Pope Francis reminds us, 'is measured by its ability to protect life, especially in its most fragile stages.' For that reason, I was deeply disappointed that President Biden elected to repeal limits on taxpayer funding of organizations overseas that promote or perform abortions. Our nation truly serves humanity by resisting a throwaway culture and providing genuine compassion, care and love for women and children in need at home and abroad."