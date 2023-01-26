Spring lecture series considers complexities of globalism

Ten Years Hence

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is marking the 21st anniversary of its signature lecture series, Ten Years Hence, with a topic that literally stretches the globe.

The series kicks off at 10:40 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) in Mendoza’s Jordan Auditorium with Harry Moser, founder of the Reshoring Initiative, speaking on “The Shift from Globalization to Regionalization and Reshoring.” Future topics include global health concerns, migration, global governance and the intersection of public policy and the public good.

The full schedule is as follows:

Jan. 27: Harry Moser, founder of the Reshoring Initiative, “The Shift from Globalization to Regionalization and Reshoring.”

Feb. 3: Joseph P. Quinlan, senior fellow at the Transatlantic Leadership Network and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, “Rethinking Globalization in an Era of Great Power Politics.”

Feb. 10: Joshua Eisenman, associate professor at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, “What Should U.S. Policy Be Toward China?”

March 3: Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.”

March 24: David Cortright, professor emeritus at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, “Global Governance — Creating a More Peaceful and Prosperous Future.”

March 31: Bernard Nahlen, director of the Eck Institute for Global Health at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, “COVID-19 and the Future of Health Care.”

April 14: Maria Langan-Riekhof, director of the National Intelligence Council’s Strategic Futures Group, “Global Trends Shaping the Long-Term Future.”

April 21: David Robinson, former assistant secretary of state and U.S. ambassador to Guyana, “Mass Migration: Where Interests and Values Collide.”

The annual Ten Years Hence speaker series explores issues, ideas and trends likely to affect business and society over the next decade. The series is sponsored by the Eugene Clark Distinguished Lecture Series endowment.

For more information, visit Ten Years Hence or email series coordinator Jean Meade at Jean.Meade@nd.edu.