South Bend man drowns in St. Joseph’s Lake

A 29-year-old South Bend man drowned Friday night (July 2) after jumping into St. Joseph’s Lake at the University of Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 7:01 p.m. reporting that a man had climbed a fence and jumped off a pier at what is a closed beach on the east side of the lake. Officers arrived within two minutes but were unable to see the victim under the murky water.

Notre Dame Fire Department personnel arrived about five minutes later and launched a boat but also were unable to locate the man. Divers from the South Bend Fire Department arrived soon thereafter and found the man at the bottom of the lake.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the beach before the man was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

University officials do not know of any affiliation the man had with Notre Dame. The prayers of the Notre Dame community are with his family and friends.