Seven from Notre Dame featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

Main Building (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Seven University of Notre Dame alumni are featured among the nation’s best and brightest young professionals in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 class of 2023. They are:

Colin Devine — A member of Notre Dame’s class of 2016, Devine is co-founder and chief operating officer of BotBuilt, a robotic technology company that seeks to automate the entire home-building process.

Raquel Dominguez — The 2016 alumna is a creative executive at OBB Media working on film, television and podcast projects. She oversees content and strategy for celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart.

Jackson Jhin — A 2017 alumnus, Jhin is the former chief financial officer of Cameo who has now co-founded the startup Protégé. The company charges aspiring actors and musicians to share their work and then get feedback from professionals such as Jason Alexander, DJ Khaled and Florida Georgia Line.

Natalie Marshall — Also known as “Corporate Natalie,” the 2019 alumna posts to her more than 875,000 social media followers the humor in small talk with work colleagues, the quirks of Zoom and other oddities of corporate life. She also is a consultant to early-stage startups and other creators.

Mack Mazeski — Co-founder of DxTx Pain and Spine, the 2015 graduate and his business partner, Owen Prunskis, seek to reduce the need for opioid use and surgery by better treating the causes of back pain. The company serves some 200,000 patients nationwide.

Arike Ogunbowale — Best known for the two game-winning shots she made in the 2018 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the 2019 Notre Dame graduate is a WNBA all-star, a founding member of LeBron James’ More Than a Vote initiative and an investor in the media startup Just Women’s Sports.

Chas Pulido — On leave from the University’s Mendoza College of Business, Pulido is the founder and general partner of Alix Ventures, which supports high-potential, early-staff life science startup companies that focus on advances in human health.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 highlights emerging talent in science and health care, education, music, art, style, social impact and more.

