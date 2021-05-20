Senior Olivia Lanchoney, juniors Jacqueline Lomeli, Luke Reifenberg named 2021 Boren Scholars

Boren Scholars

University of Notre Dame senior Olivia Lanchoney, along with juniors Jacqueline Lomeli and Luke Reifenberg, have been named 2021 Boren Scholars, joining 188 fellow undergraduates across the U.S.

Boren Scholars receive as much as $20,000 to study a critical language and experience the culture in a “nontraditional” location, such as Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Lanchoney is a chemistry and Arabic double major. She plans to study Arabic in Oman during the 2021-22 academic year.

Lomeli is a mechanical engineering major. She is an AnBryce Scholar and a QuestBridge Scholar. She plans to study Russian in Ukraine over the summer.

Reifenberg is a mathematics and philosophy double major with a minor in data science. He is a Hesburgh-Yusko Scholar, a Glynn Family Honors Scholar and a Kellogg International Scholar. He declined the award to pursue other opportunities.

In applying for the award, the students worked closely with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE), which promotes the intellectual development of Notre Dame undergraduates through scholarly engagement, research, creative endeavors and the pursuit of fellowships.

“It was a true pleasure and honor to work with applicants for the Boren Scholarship this year as everyone remained passionate throughout the process regardless of uncertainty surrounding experiences abroad,” said Elise Rudt, national fellowships senior program manager with CUSE. “I look forward to working with future applicants as they further their language skills on their path to public service.”

Part of the National Security Education Program, the Boren Awards, named for former U.S. Sen. David Boren, offer study and research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students with a focus on geographic areas, languages and fields of study critical to U.S. national security.

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.

Contact: Erin Blasko, assistant director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu