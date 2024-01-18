Promise or peril? Ten Years Hence lecture series explores AI

By now, most of us have read enough alarming headlines or dabbled with ChatGPT and other generative learning platforms to be concerned about the power of artificial intelligence to shape our lives. Yet technology is advancing so rapidly, how much do we really understand?

Ten Years Hence, a series of lectures hosted by the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, will present a deep exploration of AI through the research perspective of some of the top scholars in the field. The series, “Artificial Intelligence: Promise and Peril,” will be held at 10:40 a.m. on select Fridays throughout the spring in Mendoza’s Jordan Auditorium.

Ten Years Hence kicks off Friday (Jan. 19) with a talk by Zico Kolter, associate professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University. The full schedule is below and can be found online.

Lectures are free and open to the public and the Notre Dame community. No registration is required.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 19: Zico Kolter, associate professor of computer science, Carnegie Mellon University, “Adversarial Attacks on Large Language Models.”

Jan. 26: Somesh Jha, the Lubar Professor in Computer Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, “Trustworthy Machine Learning and the Security Mindset.”

Feb. 9: Ahmed Abbasi, the Giovanini Professor of IT, Analytics and Operations, University of Notre Dame, “AI for Social Good: How Do We Get There?”

Feb. 23: Henrick Christensen, the Qualcomm Chancellor’s Professor of Robot Systems and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego, “Autonomous Vehicles for Micro-Mobility.”

March 1: Anu Bradford, the Henry L. Moses Distinguished Professor of Law and International Organization, Columbia Law School, Columbia University, “Digital Empires: The Global Battle to Regulate Technology.”

March 22: Manuela M. Veloso, the Herbert A. Simon University Professor Emerita, Carnegie Mellon University, “Symbiotic Human-AI Interaction: Examples of AI in Robot and AI in Finance.”

April 19: Nicholas Berente, professor of information technology, analytics and operations, University of Notre Dame, “AI Ethics: Past, Present, and Future.”

April 26: Maryam Alavi, the Elizabeth D. and Thomas M. Holder Chair and Professor of IT Management, Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology, “Harnessing and Hedging: The Two Faces of GenAI.”

The Ten Years Hence speaker series explores issues, ideas and trends likely to affect business and society over the next decade. The series is sponsored by the Eugene Clark Distinguished Lecture Series endowment.

For more information, visit the Ten Years Hence website or contact Jean Meade, lecture coordinator, at Jean.Meade@nd.edu.

