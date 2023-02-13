One Student's Notre Dame Journey and a Preview of Notre Dame in Ireland

Today we feature the story of Temitayo (Tayo) Ade-Oshifogun, president of the Black Graduates in Management Club in the Mendoza College of Business. Tayo shares how he came to ND and offers some perspective on the Black experience on campus.

For a listing of Black History Month activities on campus, visit news.nd.edu/news/notre-dame-observes-black-history-month-with-campus-events-2/.

Also in this episode, we present the trailer for our upcoming series, "East and West: Notre Dame in Ireland." The first episode will drop March 3.