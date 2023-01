The Notre Dame Law School seeks to "educate a different kind of lawyer." Part of that process is training in the realm of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Max Gaston joins us to talk about his role as the Law School's director of DEI, and how his podcast gives a window into his work.

Find "The DEI Podcast with Max Gaston" wherever you get your podcasts.

For more about the exoneration work referenced in this episode, visit www.nd.edu/stories/wrongful-convictions/.