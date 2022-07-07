Notre Dame’s Specialization in Ethical Leadership program launches on Coursera

Mendoza College of Business (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is launching a new online program designed to help emerging leaders navigate the challenges of ethical decision making and leadership.

The Specialization in Ethical Leadership is a non-credit program offered in a fully online and asynchronous format through Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world with 102 million registered learners. The program is especially suited to working professionals interested in studying the intersection of ethics, leadership and business. Learners can enroll today on Coursera.

“Developing values-centered leadership has been at the core of our programs for more than 100 years,” said Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean of the Mendoza College of Business. “In a program that is uniquely Notre Dame, the Specialization in Ethical Leadership provides learners with a deep understanding of critical issues such as diversity, ethical use of technology and building a workplace where individuals can flourish.”

“I am pleased that the University of Notre Dame is launching its first series of courses on Coursera to teach learners worldwide about this critical topic,” said Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera. “In an increasingly digital world, we need more leaders who understand how to make ethical technical business decisions, communicate them effectively and guide with empathy.”

The Specialization in Ethical Leadership includes six courses taught by some of Mendoza’s most forward-thinking faculty members with extensive expertise in business ethics:

Learners must complete all six courses to earn a certificate of completion through Coursera.

“The Discipline of Leadership course focuses on learning and applying evidence-based knowledge on leadership effectiveness,” said Muir, who teaches that course. “By also developing an increased awareness through self-assessments and feedback of the characteristics, competencies and behaviors you tend to engage in, you should be able to think more deeply about the situations you and others experience at work, and by extension apply the tools you learn to make your desired outcomes at work more likely.”

“Our specialization is launching at a time when organizations are calling for leaders who can expertly navigate uncertain, complex and ambiguous times while not forgetting the needs of their stakeholders,” said McKendree. “The Ethics of Communication course, in particular, examines the interplay of communication ethics, listening, and the most difficult moments of workplace conflicts and crises. Because the course design emphasizes reflection, application and practice, each module features foundational concepts and learning activities that participants can apply the very next day at work.”

Mendoza developed the Specialization in Ethical Leadership program through a partnership with instructional design firm iDesign, which has worked with more than 100 colleges and universities to design, build and support award-winning online courses and programs.

The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is a premier Catholic business school whose mission is to develop leaders who contribute to human flourishing, cooperate with others in solidarity and compete toward becoming the best version of themselves through serving others. A leader in values-based education with the message of “Grow the Good in Business,” the college offers an academic experience that integrates experiential learning, integral leadership development and a community of mutual advancement.

