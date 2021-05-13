Notre Dame to resume study abroad for fall 2021

Study abroad

The University of Notre Dame is moving forward with plans to send students abroad for the fall 2021 semester. An email was sent out to all affected students on May 13.

“We’re thrilled to be able to resume study abroad after such a long disruption, and our students soon will have culturally and intellectually rich opportunities for engagement worldwide,” says Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization. “Though the experience will be different than what students may normally expect, the University is optimistic that students can have a healthy and meaningful experience abroad this fall and beyond.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Notre Dame International’s health and safety and study abroad teams have been closely monitoring program locations around the world and keeping in touch with partner institutions. The recommendation was made after examining various factors, including the continued rollout of the vaccines in the United States and increasingly abroad and the overall public health situations in the University’s program host countries.

“Notre Dame follows a holistic approach for assessing health and safety risks associated with international travel and education abroad programs,” says Jaime Signoracci, associate director of international travel and safety. “This has continued throughout the pandemic, leading to the fact-based decisions to ultimately resume an abbreviated version of the Rome Architecture program this summer and study abroad programs later this fall.”

The University is moving forward with fall 2021 undergraduate study abroad programs, as well as graduate and professional programs. Notre Dame International continues to monitor and communicate closely with colleagues abroad as the pandemic may continue to affect international travel. Students will be notified of any changes in health and safety situations or in their host institution’s policies or offerings.

Originally published by Colleen Wilcox at international.nd.edu on .