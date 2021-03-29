Notre Dame suspends 2021 outgoing summer study abroad and global education programs

Dome

Due to the unpredictable nature of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Notre Dame is suspending all undergraduate summer 2021 outbound study abroad and global education programs. An email was sent out to all affected students and faculty on March 29.

“It was a very difficult, but necessary, decision to suspend our programs given the scope of the pandemic," said Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization. “As dedicated advocates for global education, we know and feel the disappointment that our students are experiencing right now. As always, however, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain paramount.”

To date, most countries have upheld travel restrictions and stringent entry requirements for third country nationals and are still very much grappling with sustained high numbers or resurgences of positive COVID-19 cases and strains on health care systems. In addition, many countries are faced with slower-than-expected vaccination rollout programs and public health restrictions are still in place. The vast majority of countries continue to be assessed as high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Department of State, and the State Department is still advising against all non-essential travel overseas in the near term.

Notre Dame International has created a variety of new options for summer in light of study abroad cancellations, including the virtual Global Professional Experience program as well as online academic courses anchored at the Global Gateways and Centers.

View the latest information and FAQs on the Study Abroad website.

